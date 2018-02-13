Support chapter for startups

Platform for emerging businesses in Bay to link up with global network

Port Elizabeth is poised to join a global community of entrepreneurs in a support and development network when the Bay’s first chapter of global startup community Startup Grind stages its first event next month.

Startup Grind, which has been operating in South Africa since 2013, with Cape Town now among the biggest chapters in the world, is represented in 115 countries and in more than 300 cities.

With entrepreneurial businesses generally hallmarked by high energy, high hopes and high expectations, Startup Grind essentially provides a platform to leverage these attributes through networking, access to business expertise and experiences and the opportunity to learn from peers’ successes and failures.

“There is a lot of interest in participation from technology enterprises,” Port Elizabeth chapter director Alan Straton said.

“Beyond tech companies, an important membership focus for the Port Elizabeth chapter will be enterprises which have the genuine ability to create or generate jobs and to attract investment to the city.

“We feel the creation of jobs is a top priority for this region.”

Straton, who has long championed the development of the Bay and has extensive business experience through family enterprises in fields such as solar energy and building automation systems, launched the local chapter along with co-director Ramon Thomas and Rene Hicks, who will handle public relations for the chapter.

Straton said 68 entrepreneurs had already signed up for membership of the new chapter.

“Port Elizabeth offers many advantages to businesses – central location, institutional and private support, easy and quick accessibility within the city, a can-do mindset and friendly people willing to share insider knowledge and advice freely.