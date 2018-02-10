“Early action in the form of consolidating information through assessments and anticipatory measures that reduce the impact of threats are crucial for an effective response‚” the UN agency said.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said yesterday that Southern Africa as a region was being affected by prolonged dry spells‚ erratic rainfall‚ high temperatures and the presence of the fall armyworm‚ which have significantly dampened the current agricultural season’s cereal production prospects.

Fall armyworm‚ which first emerged last season‚ is spreading‚ it said. The pest is now present across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) except Mauritius and Lesotho. Partial fall armyworm monitoring has pointed to Malawi as the hotspot in the 2017-18 season‚ and the country has since declared a national disaster.

“FAO concludes that the damage may already have been done. Whether the dry spells continue‚ or a lot of rainfall is received within a short period‚ crop production is likely to be negatively affected‚” FAO sub-regional coordinator for Southern Africa David Phiri said.

According to a Special Alert issued by the Food Nutrition and Security Working Group this week‚ South Africa – the largest producer of white maize in the region – has reported a 22% decline in area planted this season.