Twitter reports first profit

Twitter yesterday reported its first-ever quarterly profit, in a key milestone for the social network, which has been lagging for years against fast-growing rivals.

San Francisco-based Twitter said it earned $91-million (R1.1-billion) in the fourth quarter, the first positive net income since going public in 2013.

Revenue was up 2% from a year ago to a better-than-expected $732-million (R8.8-billion).

The number of monthly active users was 330 million, unchanged from the prior quarter but up 4% from a year earlier.

While Twitter has built a solid core base of celebrities, politicians and journalists, it has failed to achieve the broader appeal of Facebook and other social platforms, hurting its ability to bring in ad revenues.

Twitter shares leapt 26% to $33.86 (R441) in pre-market trade on the upbeat news.

The shares this month jumped above the 2013 offering price of $26 (R315) for the first time since late 2015.

The profitability is an important achievement for Twitter, which has lost money consistently since its public offering, sparking speculation on whether it needed to sell itself to keep operating.