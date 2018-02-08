R60m expansion for PE-based motor group

Kelston extends brands portfolio with three new dealerships

The Kelston Motor Group has started the year with a significant expansion after concluding R60-million deals to acquire three leading-brand dealerships, increasing its footprint to 15 facilities.

Kelston, which can now lay claim to having dealerships in both Somerset West and Somerset East, has acquired two Toyota dealerships in the hinterland and the Hyundai dealership in Port Elizabeth.

The two Toyota dealerships, in Somerset East and Cradock, are particularly significant for Kelston, giving it a solid foothold in the hotly contested bakkie market.

The acquisition of the Hyundai dealership should have a substantial and positive impact on Kelston’s overall passenger car range portfolio.

Kelston now retails 10 vehicle brands, including the country’s four top-selling badges, and has a presence in the commercial truck market through its FAW Trucks dealership.

Speaking from his Moffett Retail Park dealership, Kelston managing director Mike McNaughton expressed delight at the company’s expansion which had unexpectedly landed on his desk during the festive season.

Describing a period of sleepless nights and serious conversations with his bank manager, McNaughton said after his having been approached about the two Toyota dealerships, the Hyundai dealership proposal arose, placing him in a conundrum on whether to invest in the Toyota dealerships, Hyundai, or both.

“In the end we managed to acquire the three businesses and they are integrating very well into the larger group.”

McNaughton built up the Kelston group with businessman Stephen Dondolo after the two men and Kirkwood farmer Jannie Potgieter first acquired Kelly Volkswagen in 1996.