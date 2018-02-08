R60m expansion for PE-based motor group
Kelston extends brands portfolio with three new dealerships
The Kelston Motor Group has started the year with a significant expansion after concluding R60-million deals to acquire three leading-brand dealerships, increasing its footprint to 15 facilities.
Kelston, which can now lay claim to having dealerships in both Somerset West and Somerset East, has acquired two Toyota dealerships in the hinterland and the Hyundai dealership in Port Elizabeth.
The two Toyota dealerships, in Somerset East and Cradock, are particularly significant for Kelston, giving it a solid foothold in the hotly contested bakkie market.
The acquisition of the Hyundai dealership should have a substantial and positive impact on Kelston’s overall passenger car range portfolio.
Kelston now retails 10 vehicle brands, including the country’s four top-selling badges, and has a presence in the commercial truck market through its FAW Trucks dealership.
Speaking from his Moffett Retail Park dealership, Kelston managing director Mike McNaughton expressed delight at the company’s expansion which had unexpectedly landed on his desk during the festive season.
Describing a period of sleepless nights and serious conversations with his bank manager, McNaughton said after his having been approached about the two Toyota dealerships, the Hyundai dealership proposal arose, placing him in a conundrum on whether to invest in the Toyota dealerships, Hyundai, or both.
“In the end we managed to acquire the three businesses and they are integrating very well into the larger group.”
McNaughton built up the Kelston group with businessman Stephen Dondolo after the two men and Kirkwood farmer Jannie Potgieter first acquired Kelly Volkswagen in 1996.
Dondolo is no longer involved in the business.
“We are very excited about the development and what it will do for the group and the value it will add to the range of vehicles we retail,” McNaughton said.
“The addition of the three dealerships is a fantastic opportunity to grow the business.”
He said no staff would be lost as a result of the changes in ownership.
“This brings the group’s staff number to 500.
“The staff at the new dealerships have been very receptive to the ownership changes and are enthusiastic, skilled and competent, which means they will be a great asset to the Kelston Group.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Hyundai whose leadership have been very helpful and supportive.”
McNaughton said he was addressing the challenges which arose from Hyundai having two separate premises in Port Elizabeth.
Hyundai’s dealership is in Cape Road while the brand’s service centre is in Govan Mbeki Avenue.
Kelston also has dealership facilities in Grahamstown, Trichardt, Uitenhage and Queenstown.