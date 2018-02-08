Healthy rise in Transnet shipments from PE
Volumes for both automotive and containers in the Eastern Cape region for December far exceeded Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) forecasts.
TPT Eastern Cape general manager Siya Mhlaluka said the automotive sector recorded almost 100% more volumes handled than originally anticipated, with 10 574 handled versus the budget of 5 133 units.
Port Elizabeth container terminal volumes of 13 906 units against the predicted 9 735 units were 43% above plan for December.
“These are fantastic numbers and serve as a positive way to start the new year,” Mhlaluka said.
“We have attributed these inflated volumes across the two sectors to the demand from local and international markets, along with automotive investments made in the region.
“We are very proud of how our highly skilled and dedicated staff handled these major volumes over the December period and these volumes are encouraging signs we might be seeing a positive upturn in the economic climate not only in the region, but also for the country.”
The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) has made projections of significant growth in vehicle production, exports and domestic new vehicle sales for this year.
Despite depressed trading last month which, among other economic factors, Naamsa attributed to model run-outs ahead of new model introductions, it reported a 1.8% year-on-year improvement in sales volumes for the first time in four years.
Acknowledging the importance of TPT’s relationships with key stakeholders in the region, Mhlaluka also highlighted a successful trial project with Ford late last year that saw 42 Ford Ranger bakkies transported by rail from Kaalfontein in Gauteng to Port Elizabeth.
“This was the first trial project with Ford and now there are more projects in the pipeline,” he said.
“Collaborating with Ford to successfully transport these vehicles demonstrates the need for us to work with key stakeholders and our fellow Transnet operating divisions in order to achieve increased volumes and quicker turnaround times.”
Transnet National Ports Authority Port Elizabeth Port manager Rajesh Dana said: “Ford’s interest in using the port to expand its export capacity bodes well for Nelson Mandela Bay and the rest of the province.
“We are delighted as this is aligned with our vision of positioning the port as the premier automotive transhipment hub for sub-Saharan Africa.”