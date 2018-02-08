Healthy rise in Transnet shipments from PE

Volumes for both automotive and containers in the Eastern Cape region for December far exceeded Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) forecasts.

TPT Eastern Cape general manager Siya Mhlaluka said the automotive sector recorded almost 100% more volumes handled than originally anticipated, with 10 574 handled versus the budget of 5 133 units.

Port Elizabeth container terminal volumes of 13 906 units against the predicted 9 735 units were 43% above plan for December.

“These are fantastic numbers and serve as a positive way to start the new year,” Mhlaluka said.

“We have attributed these inflated volumes across the two sectors to the demand from local and international markets, along with automotive investments made in the region.

“We are very proud of how our highly skilled and dedicated staff handled these major volumes over the December period and these volumes are encouraging signs we might be seeing a positive upturn in the economic climate not only in the region, but also for the country.”