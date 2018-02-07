Panic selling sweeps trillions off markets

Playtime is over, say analysts amid rising global volatility

Stock markets nosedived as panic gripped trading floors across the world for a fourth day running yesterday, after nerves about higher US interest rates and overcooked valuations wiped $4-trillion (R48-trillion) off what just eight days ago had been record highs.

Europe’s main bourses were down about 2.5% and Wall Street futures pointed to more losses too as fear gauges of market volatility leapt to their highest level since a surprise devaluation of China’s currency in 2015.

The flashing warning signs left investors with little option but to seek traditional refuges such as gold and the dollar.

Benchmark government bonds – ironically one of the initial triggers for the sell-off – also gained.

Commodities remained gloomy, with oil and industrial metals all tumbling backwards as the year’s stellar start for risk assets rapidly soured.

“Playtime is officially over, kids,” analysts at Rabobank said.

“Rising volatility painfully reminds some investors that one-way bets don’t exist.”

The equity market sell-off had been viewed by some as a healthy correction after a rapid run up over the last year, but as it snowballed through Asia and Europe and looked to be on its way back to Wall Street, nerves were starting to fray.

Europe’s drop sent the region’s STOXX 600 to its lowest level in six months while the losses for MSCI’s 47-country world index broke $4-trillion as its drop since Friday neared 8%.

Wall Street’s Dow Jones and S&P 500 benchmarks had slumped 4.6% and 4.1% on Monday, their biggest drops since August 2011. It was also the Dow’s biggest fall on a pure points basis of all time and put it in the red for 2018.

There was intense trading activity, with the average daily volume on Europe’s blue-chip STOXX 50 surpassed by the middle of the session.

The euro STOXX volatility index, Europe’s main gauge of market anxiety, saw its biggest spike since the September 11 2001 attacks in the US. The better-known Wall Street VIX screamed above the 50 mark.

“This is not the end of the bull market, but it is the end of the super low volatility regime,” Natixis Investment Managers chief market strategist David Lafferty said.

“The last two days of trading have thrown a giant bucket of cold water on the short volatility trade and I think we’re now in for a prolonged period of elevated volatility generally.”