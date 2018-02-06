Another blow for bitcoin
Lloyds Banking Group yesterday joined major US banks in banning purchases of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via credit card amid debt and security concerns.
An LBG spokesman said the ban was across its Lloyd Bank, Bank of Scotland, Halifax and MBNA branded credit cards. LBG did not accept credit card transactions involving the purchase of cryptocurrencies, he said.
Over the past few days, US lenders Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan each introduced the same ban.
There is a concern customers who bought bitcoin late last year have been left with big losses following massive declines in recent weeks.