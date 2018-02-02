Less time online, but Facebook coining it

Facebook has reported a big jump in profits even though people are spending less time on the world’s biggest social network.

The company said its priority was to encourage personal interaction among users, rather than simply boost the number of hours they spend on Facebook.

Co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that changes enacted by Facebook had cut time spent on the site by some 50 million hours a day.

But Facebook’s chief operating officer argued that having users engage more with friends’ posts could lead to further financial opportunities for the company.

“Helping people connect is more important than maximising the time they spend on Facebook,” Zuckerberg said during an earnings call.

“We can make sure the service is good for people’s wellbeing and for society overall.”

He said that in the last couple of years, content from viral videos or posts by businesses had grown to a point where it was crowding out the connections people value most.

Facebook is giving posts from friends and family priority over content that is not as likely to engender genuine personal interactions, according to Zuckerberg.