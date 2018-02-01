New opportunities for black SA winemakers
The emergence of a crop of new black winemakers is changing the makeup of the industry in South Africa.
Aslina Wines owner Ntsiki Biyela, 39, shot to fame in 2004 as South Africa’s first black woman winemaker, shattering stereotypes about black people’s affinity for wine, and she now exports around the world.
After 13 years in the wine scene, Biyela says the capital-intensive industry is big enough for new entrants, but admits it was not easy to crack.
“Apart from the financial aspect of it, the winemaking process demands dedication, and dealing with the vine-growers, buyers and consumers,” she said.
“You have to understand the whole value chain.”
Her export-focused company, established three years ago, produces sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and a Bordeaux blend sourced from around Stellenbosch.
“I produce the wine myself and oversee the process from the beginning to end,” she said.
In a wine-bottling facility in Stellenbosch, hundreds of Aslina wines snake through a conveyor belt, ready to be packaged and shipped to destinations as varied as the US, Germany, Ghana and Taiwan.
“I started my wine brand as a way of giving back to my community through mentorship in the wine industry,” she said.
The wine is not yet available in South Africa, but plans are afoot to take it to many more global markets.
Biyela entered the industry after studying viticulture at Stellenbosch University, and worked as a winemaker at Stellekaya Winery, a family-owned producer.
Her cabernet sauvignon earned her South Africa’s Woman Winemaker of the Year award in 2009, affirming her place among the country’s top vintners in a sector still dominated by white men.
But the accolade is not something Biyela likes to trade on, stressing instead the need to continuously improve in a notoriously picky industry that relies on reputation and quality.
“You compete with other big winemaking countries,” she said.
Aslina, named after Biyela’s late grandmother, has grown from producing 2 400 bottles of wine three years ago to 12 000 last year. She wants to increase output to 18 000 bottles this year.
Growing up in Mahlabathini, a village in KwaZulu-Natal, Biyela never dreamt of being a winemaker, and tasted it for the first time only at the age of 20.
“I really did not like the taste. I thought it was horrible,” she said with an embarrassed grin.
As a teenager she was set on studying chemical engineering, but that dream was dashed by lack of funds.
Her fortunes changed when she was awarded a scholarship to study oenology and viticulture at Stellenbosch in 1999.
Before the birth of Aslina, Biyela in 2012 partnered with winemaker Helen Keplinger from Napa Valley, California.
The wine was produced for Wine for the World, a company that brings together top American winemakers and emerging producers.
Now she wants to use Aslina to inspire other winemakers.
Aslina Wines joins other blackowned labels that have mushroomed over the last decade, taping into the growing export market and a new sector of black middle-class drinkers.