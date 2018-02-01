New opportunities for black SA winemakers

The emergence of a crop of new black winemakers is changing the makeup of the industry in South Africa.

Aslina Wines owner Ntsiki Biyela, 39, shot to fame in 2004 as South Africa’s first black woman winemaker, shattering stereotypes about black people’s affinity for wine, and she now exports around the world.

After 13 years in the wine scene, Biyela says the capital-intensive industry is big enough for new entrants, but admits it was not easy to crack.

“Apart from the financial aspect of it, the winemaking process demands dedication, and dealing with the vine-growers, buyers and consumers,” she said.

“You have to understand the whole value chain.”

Her export-focused company, established three years ago, produces sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and a Bordeaux blend sourced from around Stellenbosch.

“I produce the wine myself and oversee the process from the beginning to end,” she said.

In a wine-bottling facility in Stellenbosch, hundreds of Aslina wines snake through a conveyor belt, ready to be packaged and shipped to destinations as varied as the US, Germany, Ghana and Taiwan.

“I started my wine brand as a way of giving back to my community through mentorship in the wine industry,” she said.

The wine is not yet available in South Africa, but plans are afoot to take it to many more global markets.

Biyela entered the industry after studying viticulture at Stellenbosch University, and worked as a winemaker at Stellekaya Winery, a family-owned producer.