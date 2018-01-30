From plastic waste to waxes

Planned East London factory will be world leader in new technology

A new R290-million factory that will turn plastic waste into industrial solvents such as oils and waxes, using a unique new chemical solution, is being built in East London.

Production at the plant will avoid incineration and generation of greenhouse gases and will instead be based on a three-stage environmentally friendly chemical process, according to the Clariter production team.

The factory will be the first globally to showcase the methodology which has been developed over the past decade by a multinational team at a pilot plant in Poland.

The vision is that the development will preface a global roll-out of Clariter plants “with East London as thought leader”.

Widely accepted analysis shows that globally less than a third of plastic waste is recycled.

Now, a new dynamic has upped the ante, with China – until now the biggest importer of recyclable waste – no longer importing a wide range of paper, textiles and plastic.

The consequence is that countries around the globe which used to export their waste to China are now scrambling to devise a sustainable, homegrown new plan to tackle their waste load.

South Africa had until now exported hundreds of tons of plastic waste a year to China, Clariter South Africa managing director Vuyo Sikwebu said yesterday.

“So these recent changes put more pressure on us to get rid of this plastic waste. The excess supply is undoubtedly a serious environmental hazard.

“The challenge is to find new and creative means to minimise the abuse of our natural resources.”

The new plant is a joint investment between Clariter and the Industrial Development Corporation and is due to start operations in July.

The site is in the East London industrial development zone but the intention is that the project will boost the role of the Eastern Cape as a whole in the hot new “circular economy” market where regeneration of products replaces disposal.