From plastic waste to waxes
Planned East London factory will be world leader in new technology
A new R290-million factory that will turn plastic waste into industrial solvents such as oils and waxes, using a unique new chemical solution, is being built in East London.
Production at the plant will avoid incineration and generation of greenhouse gases and will instead be based on a three-stage environmentally friendly chemical process, according to the Clariter production team.
The factory will be the first globally to showcase the methodology which has been developed over the past decade by a multinational team at a pilot plant in Poland.
The vision is that the development will preface a global roll-out of Clariter plants “with East London as thought leader”.
Widely accepted analysis shows that globally less than a third of plastic waste is recycled.
Now, a new dynamic has upped the ante, with China – until now the biggest importer of recyclable waste – no longer importing a wide range of paper, textiles and plastic.
The consequence is that countries around the globe which used to export their waste to China are now scrambling to devise a sustainable, homegrown new plan to tackle their waste load.
South Africa had until now exported hundreds of tons of plastic waste a year to China, Clariter South Africa managing director Vuyo Sikwebu said yesterday.
“So these recent changes put more pressure on us to get rid of this plastic waste. The excess supply is undoubtedly a serious environmental hazard.
“The challenge is to find new and creative means to minimise the abuse of our natural resources.”
The new plant is a joint investment between Clariter and the Industrial Development Corporation and is due to start operations in July.
The site is in the East London industrial development zone but the intention is that the project will boost the role of the Eastern Cape as a whole in the hot new “circular economy” market where regeneration of products replaces disposal.
Sikwebu said Clariter’s technology was based on concern for people and the environment.
“Current times are critical for both humanity and the whole planet. There is a need to protect our environment and to seek more sustainable formulas for interacting with it.”
She said Clariter’s goal was to point the way forward for South Africa and the world as it wrestled with the scourge of plastic waste.
The team that would run the East London plant included a number of European experts but most of the 50 members of staff would be from the Eastern Cape, Sikwebu said.
“The East London plant will seek to uplift small, medium and micro enterprises,” Sikwebu said.
“It will generate learning opportunities through ongoing scouting of talented graduates in chemicals studies, partnerships with universities to transfer plastic technology skills, and scholar training programmes on recycling.”
The waste plastic will be purchased from waste collection companies, which support teams of waste pickers, and various township programmes, and also harvested from the sea.
Guided by chief scientist Dr Neville Emslie and Polish chemist Daria Fraczak, an initial 1 000 tons a year of feedstock will undergo thermal cracking, where complex molecular structures are broken down into simple ones, and then refined to remove impurities.
In the final step of the process, the liquid hydrocarbons will be distilled into various Clari-products comprising solvents, oils and waxes to be used in hundreds of different applications in the paint, textile, timber, candle, mining, motor vehicle and cleaning industries.
The key was to avoid incineration and the generation of greenhouse gases.
“We do not burn plastics and we do not produce fuels that are going to be burned,” Sikwebu said.
“Our products fill the gap between mechanical recycling and energy recovery in a circular economy. This ecosystem of benefits is our core strategy.”
The Clari-products would be introduced to a growing market that was presently flooded with imports, she said.