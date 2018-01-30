About 31% of consumers would consider buying a car completely online – from identifying the car‚ liaising with the dealership‚ arranging the finance to signing the deal – and then having it delivered to them.

That is what emerged from a recent study initiated by online motoring portal Cars.co.za‚ which had about 1 500 motorists completing a survey.

“That statistic really surprised us‚” Cars.co.za co-founder Alastair MacMurray said.

“We didn’t expect it to be so high.”

I would caution that it is a really bad idea not to inspect and drive a car before you commit‚ especially in the case of a used car‚ but even new cars have snags and are known to have little bodywork mishaps before delivery.