New mood in SA, Cyril tells forum

Reforms promised in bid to woo investors

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa promised pro-business reforms and tough justice for those guilty of state corruption, as he wooed investors yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Ramaphosa, who could replace Jacob Zuma as South Africa’s president within weeks, told investors in Davos that a new mood had emerged in the country.

The wealthy former businessman said international investors had welcomed his message that a new era had been unleashed in South Africa.

“They are wishing us everything of the best – that we keep to course and follow through with the changes and reforms,” he said.

Under Zuma, South Africa has suffered slow growth, record unemployment and government corruption scandals.

“We are now going to go to the depths of what corruption has been taking place in our state-owned enterprises, I think that is a huge plus,” Ramaphosa said.

He said a new corruption inquiry and the criminal justice system would work in parallel identifying those who had committed wrong and making sure they were brought to book.

Ramaphosa, who has been deputy president since 2014, is looking to revive the economy before elections next year that come amid falling support for the ANC.

Yesterday, he also signalled his opposition to Zuma’s controversial plans to build new nuclear plants. “We have excess power right now and we have no money to go for a major nuclear plant building,” he said.