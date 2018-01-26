New mood in SA, Cyril tells forum
Reforms promised in bid to woo investors
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa promised pro-business reforms and tough justice for those guilty of state corruption, as he wooed investors yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Ramaphosa, who could replace Jacob Zuma as South Africa’s president within weeks, told investors in Davos that a new mood had emerged in the country.
The wealthy former businessman said international investors had welcomed his message that a new era had been unleashed in South Africa.
“They are wishing us everything of the best – that we keep to course and follow through with the changes and reforms,” he said.
Under Zuma, South Africa has suffered slow growth, record unemployment and government corruption scandals.
“We are now going to go to the depths of what corruption has been taking place in our state-owned enterprises, I think that is a huge plus,” Ramaphosa said.
He said a new corruption inquiry and the criminal justice system would work in parallel identifying those who had committed wrong and making sure they were brought to book.
Ramaphosa, who has been deputy president since 2014, is looking to revive the economy before elections next year that come amid falling support for the ANC.
Yesterday, he also signalled his opposition to Zuma’s controversial plans to build new nuclear plants. “We have excess power right now and we have no money to go for a major nuclear plant building,” he said.
He said earlier that the transition of political power in South Africa would be handled “delicately, very carefully”, without giving any timeline.
Meanwhile, the world’s political and business elite headed yesterday into a compelling encounter with US President Donald Trump as the United States bids to carve out a competitive edge in trade, taxes and currency rates.
Trump has made “America First” the touchstone of his year-old administration.
He is due to close the forum in Davos today with an eagerly awaited speech days after turmoil engulfed the dollar on currency markets.
A day after appearing to cast aside decades of US support for a strong currency, Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said yesterday he was relaxed about the dollar’s short-term value – doing little to help the reeling unit recover on foreign exchange markets.
Having said on Wednesday “a weaker dollar is good for us”, by promoting US exports, his comments were taken as reinforcing a broad offensive in trade as part of the “America First” platform.
New tariffs imposed this week that have angered China and South Korea, and big cuts to the US corporate tax, are accentuating foreign concern that the US is abandoning its role as protector of the global trade order.
Aides say Trump will use his surprise appearance in Davos to make the case for investment in a revitalised America. – AFP