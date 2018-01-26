Jooste’s horses to run under club colours
Markus Jooste’s race horses will not run under his colours and he will not benefit from earnings at the Sun Met in Cape Town tomorrow.
National Horse Racing Authority chief executive Lyndon Barends said yesterday that the organisation would distance itself from Jooste, who stepped down as chief executive of furniture retailer Steinhoff over an accounting scandal.
Making the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town‚ he was supported by the Public Servants’ Association (PSA) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).
Cosatu said earlier this week that it would protest at the Sun Met horse race should any of Jooste’s horses run.
Jooste’s horse-buying company‚ Mayfair Speculators‚ has been selling off some of South Africa’s best thoroughbred racing horses since last month after Absa approached the high court to freeze the company’s assets and liquidate it to recuperate R266-million.
Jooste is alleged to have used billions of rands in pension fund money to enrich himself through dubious accounting and business practices while head of Steinhoff.
Barends said only a few Mayfair Speculators horses would be racing tomorrow and the company would be allowed to trade to secure the jobs of jockeys‚ cleaners and other workers.
He said Jooste had resigned from the company and was no longer a member of the National Horse Racing Authority.
“The horses are not going to run under his colours‚ they will run under club colours. He will not benefit directly from any races.”
– TimesLIVE