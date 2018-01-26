Jooste’s horses to run under club colours

Markus Jooste’s race horses will not run under his colours and he will not benefit from earnings at the Sun Met in Cape Town tomorrow.

National Horse Racing Authority chief executive Lyndon Barends said yesterday that the organisation would distance itself from Jooste, who stepped down as chief executive of furniture retailer Steinhoff over an accounting scandal.

Making the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town‚ he was supported by the Public Servants’ Association (PSA) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).

Cosatu said earlier this week that it would protest at the Sun Met horse race should any of Jooste’s horses run.