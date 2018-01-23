Impairment move inflates Lonmin losses

Results will not affect Sibanye takeover

South African miner Lonmin announced a $1.1-billion (R13-billion) impairment charge yesterday due to weaker platinum prices and a firmer rand, plunging it deeper into operating losses ahead of its planned takeover by rival Sibanye-Stillwater.

Sibanye agreed last month to buy Lonmin for about $382-million (R4.6-billion) to create the world’s secondbiggest platinum producer to try to ride out depressed prices for the metal.

It said it planned to cut a third of Lonmin jobs.

Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said yesterday Lonmin’s results did not change the takeover deal, as Lonmin’s assets remained the same and its resources were intact.

Platinum has tumbled in value because of bloated supply and falling demand from the automotive industry.

Lonmin has also suffered because of high costs and labour unrest.

Lonmin shares lost nearly a third of their value in one session in November after it announced a delay to its annual results while it conducted an operational review.