Tug boost for boat-building

A R100-million partnership that could bring new life to Nelson Mandela Bay’s boatbuilding industry was cemented yesterday between the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) and local company Tide Marine Shipyard.

They held a keel-laying ceremony for a plough tug, to be built by Tide Marine for the TNPA.

The ceremony involved the welding of a commemorative gold coin under the keel, or the spine of the ship. According to maritime tradition, this step will bring good fortune.

The function followed a stringent tender process that saw Tide Marine being awarded the R100-million contract to build the tug, which is to be used to smooth out high spots created by marine traffic in high-volume berthing areas, thereby keeping the ports’ berths to their promulgated depths.

TNPA executive manager for dredging services, Carl Gabriel, said the tug would also be critical to dredging operations, as its small size enabled it to be guided into more confined spaces than other tugs could enter.

During his keynote address at the ceremony, the TNPA’s general manager for infrastructure and port planning, Hamilton Nxumalo, said the new vessel would be the first of its kind to be built for the TNPA in South Africa.

It also formed part of the TNPA’s R2-billion-plus fleet renewal programme for its dredging services department.

“This is the dream of an ocean economy being realised,” Nxumalo said. “Catering for larger commercial vessels in our ports requires a world-class dredging and marine fleet – and South African shipbuilders continue to demonstrate their expertise in producing vessels that can compete with the global industry.”

Tide Marine shipyard general manager Fabian Crocker emphasised the company’s commitment to furthering the marine skills base at local level.