Ford shares down despite revamp

Reuters 0 Comment

Ford Motor Co shares fell 3% in premarket trading yesterday following a disappointing outlook, a sign turnaround plans would take years to bear fruit.

Ford estimated 2017 earnings per share well below analysts’ average expectations, and said this year would be lower than the mid-point of average expected earnings for the year.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the company’s revamp efforts might need a couple of years of negative revisions of about 20% each annually in Ford’s profit.

Cost-cutting actions were under way, Ford said.

