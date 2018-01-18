Ford shares down despite revamp
Ford Motor Co shares fell 3% in premarket trading yesterday following a disappointing outlook, a sign turnaround plans would take years to bear fruit.
Ford estimated 2017 earnings per share well below analysts’ average expectations, and said this year would be lower than the mid-point of average expected earnings for the year.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the company’s revamp efforts might need a couple of years of negative revisions of about 20% each annually in Ford’s profit.
Cost-cutting actions were under way, Ford said.