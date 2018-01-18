The highest annual growth rates were recorded for all “other” retailers at 20.8%; furniture and appliance retailers at 14.1%; and clothing retailers at 12.4%.

This marked a sharper than expected jump from October’s 3.2%‚ Statistics SA reported yesterday.

Black Friday boosted November retail sales to 8.2% – double the annual growth expected by economists.

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 4% month on month in November. This followed a month-on-month decline of 0.1% in October and 0.4% in September.

“Much of the lift in November is projected to have been derived from consumers taking advantage of Black Friday deals,” Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said.

“However‚ the performance of the retail sector over the festive period overall is not expected to have been particularly strong.”

Kaplan projected retail sales would rise by 4.1% year on year‚ while macroeconomics website Trading Economics projected retail sales at 4% year on year in October.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca also expected retail sales to show very strong growth in November. – BusinessLIVE