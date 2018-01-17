Lindt’s weak sales leave bitter taste
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli reported its weakest sales growth in nearly a decade yesterday, hurt by ongoing problems at its business Russell Stover.
The group’s shares fell nearly 2% in early trading after it missed its own long-term target and the average of analyst estimates, chiefly due to a sales drop in North America driven by a decline at Russell Stover, the maker of chocolate assortment boxes.
Lindt’s organic sales growth slipped to 3.7% from 6% a year earlier, its lowest level since 2009.
Some analysts said they were concerned about the lack of a new efficiency plan to deal with the downturn, and added that the company’s long-term growth target of 6 to 8% could be under threat.