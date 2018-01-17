Car giant predicts solid year

GM looks forward to continued growth, despite big tax charge

General Motors projected another solid year as it ramped up investment in autonomous technology, while also becoming the latest big company to announce a hefty charge due to the US tax reform.

The biggest US carmaker, which has been riding high in recent years thanks to robust sales in China and its home market, said this year’s results would be largely in line with earnings last year, which are expected to set records in some earnings benchmarks watched by Wall Street.

But annual net income will be hit by a $7-billion (R89.5-billion) charge in the fourth quarter due to the accounting of tax-deferred assets.

At a media briefing yesterday, GM executives endorsed the US tax cut package enacted last month and said it expected to benefit the company in the long-term.

“GM had a very good 2017 as we continued to transform our company to be more focused, resilient and profitable,” chief executive Mary Barra said.

“We are positioned for another strong year and an even better 2019.”

The company highlighted a busy year, with planned launches of SUVs and pickup trucks, the backbone of its US sales and a key source of earnings due to high profit margins.

The company also forecast continued strength in China and improvement in South America.

GM shares were up nearly 3% shortly after trading in New York opened.

The carmaker planned to spend $1-billion (R12.2-billion) on autonomous car technology this year, an increase from the $600-million (R7.3-billion) last year.