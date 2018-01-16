VW’s global car sales break record
Volkswagen said on Sunday that its namesake brand sold more vehicles worldwide last year than ever before, a sign it is recovering from a bruising emissions cheating scandal three years ago.
“We finished the year with the best performance ever for Volkswagen,” VW passenger cars board of management chairman Herbert Diess said at the Detroit Auto Show.
Global sales rose 4.2% to 6.2 million, with sales in China jumping 5.9% to 3.2 million, more than half the total sold globally.
Other countries with strong gains in terms of percentages included the United States, Russia and Brazil, although all of these countries are much smaller markets for VW than China.
VW’s sales dropped 0.1% in Europe, due in part to a 4.7% fall in Germany.
Diess reiterated VW’s apology over the dieselgate scandal that cost it billions of dollars in settlements and government probes.
VW released the figures ahead of the launch of an updated version of the Jetta, its top-selling vehicle in the US.
The base price of $18 545 (R228 789) won especially loud applause at the glitzy launch.
The Jetta is among a handful of sedans being launched at the show, which is dominated by pickup trucks and other large vehicles that have been outselling smaller cars in recent years in the US.
“As a full-line automaker family oriented, you need to have a competitive strong sedan,” VW North American chief executive Hinrich Woebcken said after the launch.