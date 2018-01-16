VW’s global car sales break record

Volkswagen said on Sunday that its namesake brand sold more vehicles worldwide last year than ever before, a sign it is recovering from a bruising emissions cheating scandal three years ago.

“We finished the year with the best performance ever for Volkswagen,” VW passenger cars board of management chairman Herbert Diess said at the Detroit Auto Show.

Global sales rose 4.2% to 6.2 million, with sales in China jumping 5.9% to 3.2 million, more than half the total sold globally.

Other countries with strong gains in terms of percentages included the United States, Russia and Brazil, although all of these countries are much smaller markets for VW than China.

VW’s sales dropped 0.1% in Europe, due in part to a 4.7% fall in Germany.