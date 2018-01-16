MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa‚ with Cell C ranked last of the big operators‚ according to research.

The Q4 2017 Mobile Network Quality Report by MyBroadband‚ released yesterday‚ placed Vodacom in second place‚ followed by Telkom and Cell C.

The report is based on 113 117 speed tests which were performed by 8 250 MyBroadband Android Speed Test App users across South Africa between October 1 and December 31.

The report shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 19.29Mbps in the fourth quarter of last year.