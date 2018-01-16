Honda, Volvo, Ford win awards
The Detroit Auto Show handed out its self-proclaimed “Oscars of the auto industry” yesterday , rewarding Honda, Volvo and Ford amid a crowded slate of new truck, SUV and crossover unveilings.
The awards are adjudicated by a panel of 60 motoring journalists.
The winners are chosen from dozens of new vehicles, offering bragging rights and a chance to stand out in a highly competitive North American market.
The 2018 Honda Accord was awarded best car of the year, helping the Japanese company best its top rival, the Toyota Camry – also a finalist for the award in a shrinking segment of the US vehicle market.
Volvo’s XC60 SUV was awarded best utility, a much-needed boost for the Chinese-owned Swedish car company as it aims to reassert itself into the US market.
Ford’s massive Lincoln Navigator SUV won, incongruously, in the truck category -helping the US vehicle manufacturer in its battle against rivals GM and Fiat Chrysler for truck and SUV sales.
Pickups, SUVs and crossovers have become the bread and butter of car makers in the US market, outselling sedans two to one and offering high-profit margins.
Over the weekend, Ford unveiled its redesigned Ranger mid-size pickup being reintroduced in North America and a new sports version of its Edge SUV, while GM unveiled its redesigned Chevrolet Silverado.
Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, drew on nostalgia, presenting a new generation of the G-Class, emphasising that it had maintained the SUV’s beloved boxy silhouette.
Luxury rival BMW unveiled its new X2 SUV yesterday.
The electric car maker Tesla did not submit its highly-anticipated mid-priced Model 3 sedan into the competition.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV unveiled a redesigned Ram large pickup yesterday that, along with GM’s new Chevrolet Silverado, sealed a double victory for the steel industry’s fight to remain the dominant metal in the market.
The 2019 Ram is made mostly of real steel, Michael Manley, head of the global Ram and Jeep brands for Fiat Chrysler, said at a briefing ahead of the official debut of the truck at the Detroit Auto Show.
The new Silverado also is made mostly of steel, including a high-strength steel cargo box, unlike the top-selling US pickup truck, Ford’s F-150, which has a body and cargo box made of aluminium.
Ford jolted the industry in December 2014 when it launched the current generation F-150 with an all-aluminium body.
Ford’s F-series trucks represented the largest-scale use of aluminium in a high-volume vehicle, and required technological risk-taking at a level rarely seen among the Detroit vehicle manufacturers.
The aluminium F-150 was up to 318kg lighter than the previous steel model, and delivered an 11% improvement in combined city and highway fuel economy – a substantial boost for Ford’s effort to meet escalating federal fuel efficiency targets.
However, it came at a cost. Metals industry analyst Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research, said high-strength steels used in the new Ram and Silverado cost more than standard steel alloys, but still had the price edge over aluminium. The motor show, officially called the North American International Auto Show, opened to the media on Sunday and runs until January 28.
Since the aluminium F-150’s launch, US vehicle executives have come to a consensus that US petrol prices will be stable for the long haul.
Ford’s rivals chose to stick with steel, and aim for higher profit margins.
The manufacturers are lobbying the Trump administration for changes to federal Corporate Average Fuel Economy targets that would make it easier for trucks to comply. – Additional reporting by Joseph White and Nick Carey, Reuters