Motor industry moves up a gear

Good news as market set to grow after tumultuous time, Naamsa forecasts

Bullish market and economy prospects, new model introductions and the completion of a significant realignment in the vehicle brand space has shifted Nelson Mandela Bay’s automotive industry into high gear for this year.

Coming off a weak December retail sales month and a tumultuous automotive year which saw the exit of General Motors South Africa (GMSA) and a number of brands from the country, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) this week projected significant growth in vehicle production, exports and domestic new vehicle sales.

Despite depressed trading last month – which, among other economic factors, Naamsa attributed to model run-outs ahead of new model introductions, it reported a 1.8% year-on-year improvement in sales volumes for the first time in four years.

“The improvement, due to modest gains in new car and light commercial vehicle sales, was encouraging, given subdued economic growth, pressure on consumers’ disposable income and low levels of consumer and business confidence,” Naamsa said.

It said July’s marginal interest rate cut had contributed positively.

Naamsa said annual total industry new vehicle sales for 2014 through to last year were 643 744, 617 648, 547 547 and 557 586 units respectively.

Citing positive factors such as the outcome of the recent ANC elective conference, indications that the economy is performing better than anticipated and economic growth projections of around 1.9% this year, Naamsa forecast annual, total new vehicle sales to increase to 572 000 by year end.

Taking new model introductions into account, Naamsa estimates the new car market will grow by 2% and the new light commercial vehicle market by 4%.

“Factoring in the expected improvements in exports, domestic production of vehicles is expected to show an increase from 588 000 units produced in 2017 to close on 635 000 in 2018, an improvement in vehicle production of about 8%,” it said.

“This figure could prove conservative if vehicle exports expand more than anticipated.”

Uitenhage-based Volkswagen Group South Africa, which has led the national passenger market since introducing the Polo and Polo Vivo in 2010, said it had ended last year with 80 308 sales, giving VW a total market share of 21.8%, with the Volkswagen brand itself achieving 18.9% share in a run out-year of its volume models.

The Volkswagen brand on its own was the car market leader.