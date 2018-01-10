New-vehicle market shows upward trend for first time in years

The improvement was not as strong as expected‚ but after three consecutive years of decline in new-vehicle sales‚ the motor industry is relieved that the market showed any kind of upward movement last year.

The industry sold 557 586 new vehicles in the domestic market last year – a 1.8% improvement on the 547 547 achieved in 2016.

Car sales followed a similar trend‚ up 1.9% from 361 264 to 368 068.

The figures were published yesterday by the Department of Trade and Industry.

The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger were South Africa’s top-selling vehicles of any description last year, but despite their success‚ the overall light commercial vehicle market – mainly bakkies – managed only 0.9% year-on-year growth‚ from 159 283 to 163 346.

Heavier commercials‚ including buses‚ fared less well. Mediums were down 6.4%‚ heavies 3.5% and buses 11.8%.

Only extra-heavies bucked the trend‚ rising 2.6%.

The true performance of all these categories‚ however‚ was muddied by the continued refusal of Mercedes-Benz SA to provide a detailed breakdown of its sales.

The company said it is prevented from doing so by its German parent.

The overall improvement in sales for last year would have been stronger but for a slide last month.

Total sales were 2.4% weaker than for the corresponding 2016 month‚ falling from 41 644 to 40 636. Cars suffered a significant setback‚ down 6.4% from 28 354 to 26 550. Light commercial vehicles did their own thing again‚ growing sales 7% from 11 325 to 12 115.