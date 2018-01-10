Disappointing results affect Samsung shares
Samsung Electronics said it would likely rake in a record fourth-quarter profit, but the guidance fell short of consensus estimate, spooking investors already worried that a memory chip boom could be ending sooner rather than later.
Shares of Samsung fell almost 4% as the world’s biggest chipmaker became one of the first major semiconductor firms to indicate disappointing results could be on the radar at a time when NAND memory chip prices are easing.
Samsung pegged its October-December operating profit at 15.1-trillion won (R172-billion), an all-time high and up 64% from a year ago but shy of a 15.9-trillion won (R180-billion) average estimate from 17 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
Analysts said a strong won and a year-end bonus for staff in the semiconductor business likely dented the South Korean firm’s quarterly profit.