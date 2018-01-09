VW on track to stay best seller

Group looks set to retain position as world’s top carmaker despite ‘dieselgate’ emissions scandal

Volkswagen Group is expected to retain its position as the world’s largest car-maker for last year, increasing its lead over Toyota. Internal sales estimates from VW Group – which includes the Audi, Seat and Porsche marques – predict global sales of 10.7 million vehicles for last year, according to reports in the German media.

This would put it comfortably ahead of its Japanese rival’s worldwide sales forecast of 10.35 million vehicles last year. These include the company’s Daihatsu, Lexus and Hino marques.

Despite the controversy around “dieselgate” when VW admitted cheating pollution control tests – which cost it tens of billions of euros in fines and compensation – the company seems to have shrugged off reputational damage from the scandal.

In 2016, VW Group’s global sales were 10.3 million, up 3.8% on the previous year, when they took a hit from the emissions scandal, against Toyota’s 10.2 million for the same period.

The in-house estimates for VW seen by Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper mean the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer is destined to report revenue of ß220-billion (R3.2-trillion) for last year, a new record, and ß3-billion (R44.6-billion) up on 2016.

Announcing third-quarter results in October, VW said it was still facing fresh costs relating to dieselgate, warning that provisions relating to buying back and refitting 2.0-litre diesel cars in the US had been increased as the programme was proving more comprehensive and technically more challenging than expected.

Board member for finance Frank Witter noted that at that point in the company’s financial year it had taken provisions of ß14.5-billion (R215.5-billion) relating to dieselgate.