Steinhoff falls deeper into junk

Moody’s downgrades scandal-ridden retail giant further on default fears

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Steinhoff’s debt deeper into junk territory yesterday and warned further downgrades could follow due to mounting cash-flow problems at the South African retail group.

The company, majorityowned by tycoon Christo Wiese, is fighting for survival following its disclosure of accounting irregularities that has wiped more than $12-billion (about R150-billion) off its market value.

The owner of European and US brands such as Mattress Firm, Conforama and Poundland told investors this month it was losing credit lines from lenders over the scandal that has seen veteran chief executive Markus Jooste quit and the company come under scrutiny from local and overseas regulators.

Moody’s, which had already downgraded Steinhoff’s credit rating earlier this month to B1, or speculative with a high credit risk, said in a statement the new rating reflected a substantial risk of default.

The agency cut its rating for Steinhoff International Holdings to Caa1 (poor quality and a very high risk), seven notches into junk territory.

“Steinhoff’s CFR [Corporate Family Ratings] and Moody’s review of its CFR for further downgrade reflect the increasing pressure on the company’s liquidity profile,” Moody’s said.

“The situation has been compounded by its operating companies placing an additional liquidity burden on Steinhoff’s centralised treasury function to fund their needs.”