Consumers in for price shocks in new year

With major price increases for food and other essential commodities on the cards as well as a continued sluggish growth rate predicted for the new year‚ South Africans could be in for a rough ride.

Neil Roets‚ chief executive of Debt Rescue‚ one of the largest debt-counselling companies in South Africa‚ said: “It seems sad that we have to be so pessimistic at such a happy time of the year‚ but the sooner consumers realise that the economy is in trouble and tighten their belts‚ the fewer of them will have to come to us to bail them out by placing them under debt review.”

January was the month of the great reckoning, he said.

“We see more new clients seeking help with the repayment of their outstanding debt in January and February than during any other month of the year because of additional debts that have been stacked up during the holiday season.

“Parents suddenly realise that they have to pay school fees that have not been budgeted for, and with credit cards maxed out on luxuries in November and December‚ many have no choice other than to seek relief by going under debt review to prevent debt collectors from seizing their property.”

It was hugely important to budget‚ especially for expenses such as school fees and payments on credit and store cards.

“Bear in mind that the interest rate on credit cards is substantial‚ so, wherever possible‚ buy cash‚” he advised.