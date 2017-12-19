Skills development initiative

PE firm setting up incubator to help others acquire design, engineering and business experience

A Port Elizabeth automotive and engineering company is positioning itself as a visionary for the industry, with plans to develop skills and small businesses through a newly established incubator.

By starting this incubator, Steelbest Manufacturing – which provides sheet metal production components for both automotive and non-automotive uses – is hoping to breed a new generation of designers, engineers and business leaders from its premises in Redhouse.

Chief operations officer Clyde Erasmus said the idea for the incubator, which will welcome 20 professionals and graduates in March, was born out of a desperate situation following the company’s inception in April last year.

“We came into the manufacturing game [because] there was a lot of business – but three months in, we realised there was no work out there,” Erasmus said.

“The challenge that dawned on us was that [we had to] prove our worth in the market.”

Besides being a BEE level 1 company, Erasmus realised they would need more of an edge over their competitors.

“[We thought] if we can design [our own products], we can manipulate the market and control what happens. That is where the idea was born.”

For this reason, the incubator would be divided in two parts, Steelbest sales and marketing manager Simon Meyer, who also manages the incubator, said. “We are creating two streams that we hope will meet,” Meyer said.