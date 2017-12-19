The South African Broadcasting Corporation yesterday announced that a wage deal for the 2017-18 financial year had been reached with the Communications Workers Union (CWU)‚ after the Bemawu union called off its strike at SABC at the weekend.

“This agreement marks the conclusion of the wage negotiations with organised labour‚” the broadcaster said in a statement.

SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said: “Today‚ CWU also agreed to receive a 4.8% increase in basic salary‚ backdated to July 2017.”

SABC acting group chief executive Nomsa Philiso said: “We are happy that this matter has been finalised and both unions have called off their strike action.