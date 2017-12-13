VW Touaregs recalled over illicit devices

Germany’s KBA automotive watchdog yesterday announced a recall of Volkswagen’s flagship European sport-utility vehicles (SUV) with 3-litre diesel engines after detecting two illicit emissions control devices in the models.

New evidence of Volkswagen’s deployment of defeat devices continues to emerge more than two years after its emissions-test cheating scandal exploded in the United States.

The recall of the Touareg model of the latest Euro 6 diesel generation was ordered on Friday and affects 57 600 models globally, about half or 25 800 of which are in Volkswagen’s German home market, the KBA said by e-mail.