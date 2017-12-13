Apple to buy recognition app in bid for music edge

Apple says it will buy leading song recognition app Shazam in a fresh bid to secure an edge in the intensifying battle of streaming services.

Apple, whose streaming service has rapidly grown but still has only half the paid subscribers of Spotify, said on Monday that Shazam had consistently been one of the most popular items on its App Store.

The two companies did not disclose financial terms. The technology news sites Recode and TechCrunch, quoting unnamed sources, both put the deal at about $400-million (R5.4-billion).

The market signalled its approval, with Apple share prices jumping 2%, well outpacing the 0.2% rise on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users,” Apple said in a statement.

London-based Shazam said in a separate statement: “We can’t imagine a better home for Shazam to enable us to continue innovating and delivering magic for our users.”