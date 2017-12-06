Latest:
SA’s economic growth improves

South Africa’s economy grew more than expected in the third quarter as the agricultural sector continued to recover from a severe drought while mining and manufacturing also improved, lifting hopes the country might avoid further credit downgrades.

Africa’s most industrialised economy expanded quarter on quarter at a 2% seasonally-adjusted annual rate in the three months to the end of September after its second-quarter growth was revised to 2.8%.

Economists had expected quarterly growth of 1.5%.

