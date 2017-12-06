PE company builds boats for Africa

Aluminium vessel sales flow strongly across continent

Port Elizabeth’s Legacy Marine Group will be launching a multimillion rand, hi-tech dive support vessel, destined for Angola’s oil and gas industry, in the Port Elizabeth harbour tomorrow. But that is not the only legacy being created by the Bay aluminium vessel building specialist.

Part of parent firm the OFT Group, the Perseverance-based company has its sights set on meaningful participation in the national government’s Operation Phakisa, or oceans economy policy.

It is currently completing a contract which will see eight vessels that can each accommodate 24 pupils and two crew members, deployed by the Department of Education to rivers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The boats will transport hundreds of schoolchildren across rivers between Kosi Bay on the country’s northeastern border and just south of Durban after the vessels are completed in January.

“We are very proud that our vessels can assist in this way. This is stopping a situation where, in cases, children had been forced to strip down and carry their clothes over their heads while crossing dangerous rivers,” commercial manager Kevin Gray said.

“In these areas it was not feasible to build bridges.

“The concept also creates jobs and skills transfers, with a skipper and deckhand required for each boat.”

Boasting a significant number of clients across Africa in countries ranging from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Tanzania to Mozambique, Kenya and Nigeria, Legacy Marine is particularly dominant in southern Africa, where its main competitor is situated in Botswana.

“We produce three main types of aluminium vessels, all of which are primarily for commercial use,” the firm’s sales manager Gary Tait said.