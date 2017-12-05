Tank farm move a step closer

January start date for erection of Coega liquid and gas containers

Plans and physical work to establish a world-class bulk liquid terminal at Coega are now well under way, paving the way for the removal of Port Elizabeth’s beachfront tank farm and the establishment of a waterfront in its place.

The construction of the new storage facilities near the Port of Ngqura will start with a sod-turning ceremony at the site next month.

News of the project’s progress was welcomed yesterday by organised business, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA).

The new Oiltanking Grindrod Calulo (Pty) Ltd (OTGC) tank farm is expected to reinforce South Africa’s fuel security.

It will also deliver increased fuel management and distribution capacity – the new facility will accommodate a million tons more fuel each year than the tank farm in the Port Elizabeth harbour.

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said design work and a new access road to the site had been completed ahead of time.

In April, work will start on the new tanks and the containers for LP gas.

TNPA chief executive Shulami Qalinge said her organisation had completed the critical design work and built a new access road from the N2 to the 20ha tank farm site.

“A new port entrance plaza and pipeline will be [built to link] the new tank farm [to] Ngqura,” she said.

“Tenders will be issued in January for the tank farm bulk earthworks and the main access road to berth B100.”

The new terminal would start operations at the end of 2019, he said.

Qalinge also said liquid bulk capacity in the Bay would be increased from two million tons a year to three million tons a year.