New port managers for East London and Mossel Bay
Sharon Sijako has taken over the reins at East London’s port, with her appointment as its manager from December 1.
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) chief executive Shulami Qalinge announced the appointments of Sijako – as well as Shadrack Tshikalange as Mossel Bay’s new port manager – on Friday.
Both appointees have fulfilled the roles in an acting capacity since April, and previously served as senior operations managers at their ports.
Sijako is East London’s second woman port manager after Jacqueline Brown, who had a nine-year tenure at the helm of South Africa’s only river port.
Sijako has been working at the East London port since 1998, following brief stints at the ports of Richards Bay and Port Elizabeth.
“I thank Captain Vania Cloete in Mossel Bay and Alvin Singama in East London, who have both shared the acting port manager responsibilities with our appointees,” Qalinge said.
“I am confident Sharon and Shadrack will continue to serve most ably in their new roles.”