New port managers for East London and Mossel Bay

Sharon Sijako has taken over the reins at East London’s port, with her appointment as its manager from December 1.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) chief executive Shulami Qalinge announced the appointments of Sijako – as well as Shadrack Tshikalange as Mossel Bay’s new port manager – on Friday.

Both appointees have fulfilled the roles in an acting capacity since April, and previously served as senior operations managers at their ports.