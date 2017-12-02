Business chamber welcomes CEO

The who’s who in the business world descended on the Boardwalk Convention Centre for the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s end-of-year function last night.

About 800 elegantly dressed company representatives gathered in one room for the annual banquet hosted by the chamber.

In his speech, chamber president Thomas Schaefer reflected briefly on his appointment, saying that when asked to become the president, he had accepted the position not because he looked for more work or thought the title might look good on his CV.

“I accepted the job because I believe in the potential of this city and that with a competent board and staff at the chamber, we can change the perception of our metro and make this an attractive investment destination that will benefit all in this community,” he said

“That is, of course, if we work together with a common objective with all the key role players.”