Business chamber welcomes CEO
The who’s who in the business world descended on the Boardwalk Convention Centre for the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s end-of-year function last night.
About 800 elegantly dressed company representatives gathered in one room for the annual banquet hosted by the chamber.
In his speech, chamber president Thomas Schaefer reflected briefly on his appointment, saying that when asked to become the president, he had accepted the position not because he looked for more work or thought the title might look good on his CV.
“I accepted the job because I believe in the potential of this city and that with a competent board and staff at the chamber, we can change the perception of our metro and make this an attractive investment destination that will benefit all in this community,” he said
“That is, of course, if we work together with a common objective with all the key role players.”
With the help of Pierre Voges, former Mandela Bay Development Agency head who now heads a research project that will chart the direction and future operational strategy for the business chamber, Schaefer revealed that they had recently completed a detailed study as to what a chamber like theirs should look like and what it should be doing to promote investment and growth in the metro.
“Out of this we developed a new strategic direction for the chamber, which included the appointment of a high-powered, well-connected chief executive.
“The new CEO should have a good track record in both public and private sector companies and be capable of fully developing our new strategy,” he said.
Schaefer then welcomed Nomkhita Mona, who was recently appointed as chief executive
Mona is a highly experienced CEO, strategic visionary leader, sustainable economic development practitioner, transformation and HR executive, negotiator and public relations executive with 28 years’ strategic, operations and general management experience.