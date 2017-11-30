Investing in community farms

Eastern Cape producers will receive R3m to finance purchase of 300 cows over three years

Five black-owned community dairy farms in the Eastern Cape will receive R3-million to expand their businesses. The Famous Brands Cheese Company (FBCC) and Coega Dairy will each contribute R1.5-million over three years to finance the purchase of more than 300 dairy cows for the farms.

This comes after Amadlelo Agri, a black empowerment agricultural business which manages the five farms, approached the Coega Dairy and FBCC last year to assist local community farmers to attain ownership of their own dairy herds.

Famous Brands enterprise development chief operations officer Andrew Mundell said a large number of the cows on the community farms were leased from commercial dairy farmers.

“By investing in this project we will assist the community farmers to gain increased access, participation and ownership in the value chain,” he said.

The five community farms which will benefit from the investment are the Fort Hare Dairy Trust, Middledrift Dairy Trust, Keiskammahoek Dairy, Shiloh Dairy Trust and Ncora Dairy Trust.

Mundell said the farms delivered about 25% of the FBCC’s total milk intake.

“Ensuring security of supply of raw milk is critical to the FBCC and Coega Dairy and this investment will achieve that.

“It is projected that the cows and their future offspring will produce in excess of 10 million litres of milk over a five-year period.”

The Coega Dairy was founded in 2011 through the partnership of existing commercial farmers with previously disadvantaged communities.

The dairy procures milk from producers in the Eastern Cape and processes UHT milk and butter at its facility in the Coega Industrial Development Zone. The products are then sold nationally through retailers and wholesalers.

The FBCC was established in 2012 when Famous Brands entered into a ground-breaking joint-venture partnership with the Coega Dairy to supply cheese products to the Famous Brands group.