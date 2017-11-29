Tea estate given reprieve

Court extends business rescue process for Magwa

The Grahamstown High Court has extended to July the business rescue process under way to resuscitate the beleaguered Magwa tea project near Lusikisiki.

In terms of the law, courts generally allow companies just three months in business rescue.

But this is the fifth extension granted to Magwa business rescue practitioner Garth Voigt who faces the highly complex task of turning around a project that has faced disastrous and repeated failure over more than two decades.

Numerous large financial bailouts by the province have failed to turn around the tea estate and processing plant, which has not produced significant amounts of tea since its heyday in the 1960s and ’70s.

Despite this, it is the single biggest employer in the area.

According to court papers, in 2010 it produced some 2 700 tons of tea and was once again approaching sustainability.

But workers at the estate went on the rampage when their demand for a 98% increase in wages was refused. Management was forced to flee and the estate and its infrastructure was largely destroyed.