Black ownership still well below government’s proposed 25% – minister

Intervention to transform the petroleum retail sector is on the cards‚ Energy Minister David Mahlobo has indicated, with the Department of Energy conducting an audit that will serve as a baseline to inform the intervention required for this transformation to take place.

“The department will use the Petroleum Products Act and the Liquid Fuels Charter more stringently to ensure that transformation is effected‚” Mahlobo said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by National Freedom Party MP Professor Nhlanhlakayise Khubisa.

The department is also aligning the charter to the broad-based black economic empowerment policy framework.

It anticipates that a draft petroleum and liquid fuels code (including the petroleum retail sub-sector) along with its score card will be gazetted for public comment by the end of the year.

“We also need to indicate that the department continues to have bilateral engagements with oil companies to fast-track transformation of company-owned [retail] sites‚” Mahlobo said.

In terms of the Liquid Fuels Charter‚ historically disadvantaged South Africans must own or control 25% of entities in the industry that hold operating assets.

“We must acknowledge with concern that the implementation of the Liquid Fuel Charter’s entire scope of application as agreed upon in 2000 did not achieve substantial increased black participation at all levels of the population across the value chain,” Mahlobo said.