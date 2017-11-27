LearningCurve: Rhoda fulfils dream of BnB success

Mongoose Manor guesthouse owner’s hard work ethic, top quality service, make her clients feel at home

When she realised she would soon be left with an empty nest, Rhoda Bryans decided to focus on her lifelong dream of owning a coffee shop. But then she fell in love with the house and gardens of Mongoose Manor, and adjusted to life as a bed-and-breakfast owner.

How did the bed-and-breakfast start?

I grew up in a family of seven children. This meant large family gatherings and many mouths to feed at once – which probably isn’t that different to running a bed-and-breakfast establishment.

Both my husband and I realised that once the children leave home, I will have a huge void to fill and as I love coffee shops so much, we set out to find a suitable venue.

This is when we stumbled across the lovely gem – Mongoose Manor BnB – situated in the busy Circular Drive, but with a stunning garden setting which makes one feel as though you’ve left the city for the countryside.

The previous owners had owned it for more than 10 years and had established the bed-and-breakfast. Although initially seeking a little boutique coffee shop, I decided to first come to terms with the bed-and-breakfast business.

What is your core service?

Creating a comfortable “home away from home” environment for all my guests, whether you’re a corporate staying for one night or several weeks, or visiting family and not wanting to stay with mom-in-law – or a bride wanting a special venue to get ready for her big day.

What makes your business unique?

My immediate reaction would be my extremely competent, loyal and supportive small team plus this beautiful farm-style manor house, with its many irreplaceable and, sometimes, quirky features, but probably most importantly, also location and guest profile mix.

We are situated in an area which gives corporate clients easy access to business and industry, but at the same time lends itself to serving the guests who wish to attend the several wedding and function venues within a short distance from us.

This means that we are not very seasonal, but generally have a steady, regular flow of business.

What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations?

The unpredictability of the industry demands. As a BnB or guesthouse our product is finite both in time and space.

We cannot store time and we cannot suddenly create space Some guests struggle to understand that we are not selling widgets or sweets which can be put back on the shelf at the last minute for resale in the future.

The cost of lost opportunity, if not managed strictly, can be enormous and destroy your business.

It is also a 24/7 job – if you don’t have competent staff to back you up and allow yourself personal space, this business will kill you.

Someone once said having a BnB is like being in a jail without walls – it can be that if you let it. because demand increased.

What is the best advice anyone ever gave you about success?