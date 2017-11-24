Concerns over new sugar tax

Approval of bill dismays cooldrinks industry, sparking widespread fears of job losses

Manufacturers of sugar-sweetened beverages are dismayed by the approval of a tax bill for the industry, fearing it will lead to widespread job losses.

The health promotion levy, which is set to impose sugar taxes on these beverages from April, was passed in parliament on Tuesday.

The adoption of the bill followed extensive public hearings and negotiations, culminating in a tax that will be imposed at a rate of 2.1 cents per gram of sugar beyond a threshold of four grams of sugar per 100ml.

Though a parliamentary task team has been appointed to monitor the levy’s effect on job losses, Beverage Association of South Africa (BevSA) executive director Mapule Ncanywa said it would have an irretrievable and negative impact on the industry at large.

“It is disappointing that the bill has been adopted without due consideration of the concerns raised by industry and leaned only on government’s viewpoint,” Ncanywa said.

“The impact of food taxes has been proven in other markets not to work, and instead will have an impact on the economic growth prospects of the country’s GDP and lead us to a wave of job losses across the industry’s value chain.”

Ncanywa said the bill, which is built on promoting healthier living, would not be the most effective way to achieve the goal.

“There are other effective ways of achieving the intended health outcomes than the implementation of the levy and these have been outlined to parliament in our submissions.

“South Africans are still faced by the triple burden of poverty, unemployment and inequality, and to now impose a health promotion levy, at a time when we are trying to sort out the poverty gap, is counterproductive.”

Ncanywa called on the government to conduct an impact assessment study before the National Council of Provinces adopts the bill.