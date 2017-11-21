R168m boost for East Cape SMMEs

Bay receives R6.5m from ECDC disbursements to small and medium businesses across province

In a boost for small business development, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) sunk R168-million into small and medium businesses across the Eastern Cape during the 2016-17 financial year.

Business in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman District Municipality received R6.5-million and R8-million respectively.

ECDC chief executive Ndzondelelo Dlulane said yesterday while a total of R14.5-million went to enterprises in the two neighbouring municipal districts, a total of 263 SMMEs throughout the province had received funds from the total of R168-million in disbursements.

“Some of the stand-out projects supported by the ECDC in this region in 2016-17 include the catalytic Karoo Catch project in Graaff Reinet.

“The multimillion-rand fish-farming venture is earmarked by government to act as a model for other fish-farming projects inland,” he said.

In addition, the ECDC approved R20-million for disbursement to Tide Marine, a boat-building company, and a further R4.8-million was received by Port Elizabeth brick manufacturer Zikhona Bricks.

A total of R941 000 was disbursed to Port Elizabeth-based black women-owned engineering company Lebenyane Trading, while the ECDC also disbursed R1.1-million to Port Elizabeth’s Jamak Rigging to buy a new crane from Italy.

“The overall district spread of the loan disbursements was R80-million to OR Tambo, R25-million to Buffalo City metro, R21-million to Amathole, R17-million to Alfred Nzo, R8-million to Sarah Baartman, R8.4-million to Chris Hani, R2.2-million to Joe Gqabi and R6.5-million to Nelson Mandela Bay metro.”

In addition, Dlulane said, a total of R76.9-million was also leveraged in third-party funding for the implementation of projects in 2016-17 to support largely greenfields projects from ideas and concept stage to bankable commercial investments.

The ECDC also contributed R3-million to the technology innovation fund to assist Eastern Cape innovation projects.

“A total of R500 000 was approved for disbursement to Humansdorp’s HVA Technologies, which makes a medical waste machine that turns medical waste into carbon and activated carbon, through the ECDC-TIA innovation partnership.”