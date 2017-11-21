Accommodation income up 1.8%
Total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 1.8% in September‚ compared with the same period last year‚ Stats SA figures released yesterday indicate.
The figures show that the industry made R2.08-billion in September‚ compared with R1.927-billion in September last year.
Income from accommodation excludes restaurant and bar sales. Income from accommodation increased by 3.8% year on year‚ the result of a 1.5% decrease in the number of stay unit nights sold‚ but a 5.4% increase in the average income per stay unit nights sold.
Types of accommodation that recorded the largest year-on-year growth in income were caravan parks and camping sites (52%)‚ guest houses and guest farms (10.3%).