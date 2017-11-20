LearningCurve: Giving style to security, and homes

Entrepreneur’s aesthetic approach to burlgar bars and gates breaks free from the conventional caged feel

It was a frustration at the “jail bars” required for protecting his family, combined with a background in design, that led Barry Lottering to take his first steps as an entrepreneur. Today, he is the owner of award-winning company Freedom Bars, which prides itself on security solutions with aesthetic appeal.

How was the company started?

Necessity is certainly the mother of invention. When my wife and I bought our first house in 2014, we were told we needed better burglar proofing.

Neither of us could bring ourselves to live with the prescribed ‘jail bar’ type burglar proofing. We were on holiday in Cape Town and my wife pointed to an organic steel design that had been fitted to the outside of an art gallery window in Kalk Bay. She said: “Couldn’t you make something like this?”

The first bars went into our lounge and I registered my business in the same year.

What is your core service?

Supplying satisfaction and peace of mind through bespoke security solutions.

What made you venture into this industry?

I have a penchant for problem solving and a love for beautiful design. I’ve always wanted to create something that simultaneously captivates the imagination and solves a problem.

What makes your business stand out from other competitors?

The design – and not just the aesthetic attributes. Each aspect of the gates and bars has been through a rigorous process of revision. For example, I was unable to find suitable hinges that looked good, were safe and secure, and functioned the way I wanted. The only option was to design and manufacture from scratch a hinge unlike anything available.

What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced initially?

Manufacturing costs are very high and push up the cost of the product. Balancing an eight to five job, my master’s degree studies and a small business also required some creative time management.

What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations?

Keeping energised. There are many mundane and repetitive aspects to business.

I spend a fair amount of time alone at home designing and taking care of admin.

I have to find ways to keep from getting distracted and also avoid hyper-focusing on tasks I think are most important. However, you still need to be creative in the way that you manage your tasks. There’s often a smarter, faster way to do things.

What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?

Enquiry. Take your problems to people with experience. This won’t necessarily be solved instantly, but either someone will eventually have a solution or you’ll figure it out along the way. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes or try something out.

What is your target market?