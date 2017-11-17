New jobs blow as PE firm shuts down

Closure of industrial manufacturer SRF Industex affects 200

Unemployment in the Eastern Cape will be dealt another blow next month when a longstanding Port Elizabeth industrial manufacturer permanently shuts its doors, leaving about 200 employees out of work.

Korsten-based SRF Industex, which makes components for conveyer belts and tyre cord fabrics for the tyre industry, is expected to shut its doors on December 15.

This follows protracted challenges faced by the company – which had already implemented measures such as layoffs and short time.

SRF Industex is a South African subsidiary of India-based Shri Ram Fibres (SRF) Limited which, according to sources, took over the South African operation when the firm got into difficulties in 2007.

The latest development in the embattled job market follows the recent release of Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA’s) latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey which names the Eastern Cape as having the highest unemployment rate in the country.

With unemployment in the province at 35.5% at the beginning of this month, it had shot up by a massive 7.3% over the past 12 months, Stats SA said.

Brian van Zyl of Van Zyl, Rudd & Associates SA, which has been appointed to manage a number of the processes involved in winding down the company, confirmed the complete closure of the firm.

With respect to the company’s employees, he said a facilitation process under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) was under way and would continue today.

The company had racked up significant losses since 2014, running into tens of millions of rands before it was compelled last month to propose closing completely.

It had also failed to attract new clients in an economic environment where its products could be imported from countries such as China at a significantly lower cost.

Van Zyl labelled the closure as tragic for all concerned.