VW rejects accusations over pay of top official

Volkswagen and its unions rebuffed accusations yesterday that its top labour representative has been overpaid, seeking to calm the waves a day after prosecutors and tax investigators raided the offices of senior officials of the motor-manufacturing giant.

The latest troubles add to a string of legal battles more than two years into the VW diesel emissions scandal and only weeks after European Union and German antitrust officials had swooped on the company and rival car makers over suspicions of collusion.

VW and the works council said separately that payments to VW labour leader Bernd Osterloh were in line with legal guidelines.

Osterloh’s office was raided on Tuesday, along with those of VW’s finance chief and personnel boss.

VW and the council said they were confident that Osterloh’s remuneration would be found to be compliant with the law.