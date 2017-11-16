‘Room for SA to grow trade links with US’

Trade between South Africa and the US remains robust and there is room and opportunity to expand trade between the two countries going forward.

This is the view of American consul-general Virginia Blaser, who took up the post in Cape Town in August.

Blaser made her remarks during a brief interview with The Herald yesterday during the second day of a whirlwind visit to the Eastern Cape and Port Elizabeth – her first to the region.

Holding wide experience of the African continent, Blaser previously served her country for more than a decade as a three-time deputy chief of mission and charge d’affaires in Uganda, Tanzania, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Since joining the US Foreign Service in 1989, Blaser has also served in European capitals, in Central America and Washington.

Following a number of engagements in Nelson Mandela Bay – which included meetings with the municipal leadership, alumni of US government-sponsored exchange programmes and recipients of US government support – Blaser will visit East London.

Among other engagements there, she will visit a literacy initiative and a workshop on the Buffalo City Low Emissions Development Roadmap supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Blaser, who is the highest-ranking US official to visit Port Elizabeth since President Donald Trump took office, said there were about 600 American companies operating in South Africa.