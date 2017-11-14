Groundbreaking new operation at Coega

State-of-the-art R71m concrete plant notches up several firsts

Jerome Perils, the first black industrialist in Port Elizabeth to be funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), has started overseeing a new R71-million investment into the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) – and it is rock solid.

Kenako Concrete managing director Perils, 47, yesterday showed the media the state-of-the-art concrete manufacturing facility which can churn out six cubic metres of concrete in just four minutes and 150m³ in an hour.

Construction for South Africa’s first and only completely black-owned ready-mix concrete manufacturer started in April, with the plant – well situated near the Coega quarry – starting production on September 1.

Speaking next to the highly automated plant which was imported from Italy, Perils said that after more than two decades in the concrete industry he had decided to go it alone.

“The project as a whole is a year and a half in the making,” he said.

“It was not easy, and there was a lot of hard work, but I managed to get onto the DTI’s Black Industrialist Programme, and the DTI and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), along with the Treasury, are now the funders of this project.

“It is very satisfying to see the plant up and running.”

Perils described the operation as a ready-mix concrete production facility which can also produce retarded mortar, plaster and topping.

The aggregate, which includes sand and stone, is deposited into bins in the plant which then weigh the correct type and amount of material needed, according to the type of concrete sought.

The aggregate is then sent to a mixing machine and concrete dispenser via a conveyor belt, where water and chemicals are added.

Setting the system apart from others, according to Perils, is that the concrete is mixed on site before being dispatched to construction sites in specialised trucks.

In other operations, the concrete was mixed in trucks en route to their destinations, he said.