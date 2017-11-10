Pivotal role at new auto firm in SA

Ex-Mthatha pupil is chief financial officer

Incoming Chinese automotive investor BAIC South Africa has appointed Eastern Cape-educated finance professional Batandwa Mdyesha into the pivotal role of chief financial officer.

While Mdyesha has already made public appearances on behalf of the company, her appointment has now been officially announced by BAIC SA – the South Africa-based joint venture company of China’s fifth-largest stateowned vehicle manufacturer BAIC International.

“BAIC continues to impress at a global level through its influence, scale and capabilities,” Mdyesha said.

“The company was recently listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the fifth consecutive year.

“The latest ranking fully reflects the powerful growth momentum of BAIC, which will also be felt on the African continent, through export.”

“The major construction contracts [at the Port Elizabeth plant site] are in an advanced stage of being awarded, with a portion aimed at SMMEs.

“At present, we are working hard to ensure that the greenfields investment of our new automotive plant has a meaningful impact and effect in Nelson Mandela Bay,” she said.

BAIC SA, in which South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is a minority but significant shareholder, is in the process of constructing an ultimately multibillion-rand vehicle assembly plant in the Coega Special Economic Zone.

The automotive investment – which is expected to see the start of vehicle production next year – is considered the largest into the country in decades.